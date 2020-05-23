Latest update on Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases for Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 13 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,604 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland as of Saturday, May 23.

As of 11am Saturday today the HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%