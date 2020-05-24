Latest daily Covid-19 pandemic deaths in Ireland drop to single figures while infections back under 100

The number of deaths of people who have contracted Covid-19 in Ireland has dropped into single figures for the first time in months, while the daily incidence of the virus dipped below 100 again.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today, (Sunday, May 24) been informed that a total of 4 people with COVID-19 have died.

A Department of Health statement said there have now been a total 1,608 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11 am Sunday, the HPSC has been notified of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings to 24,639 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since the first official case on February 29.

The Departement of Health says HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 22 May (24,569 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,222 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 394 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,819 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,873 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,428 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,392 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%