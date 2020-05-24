LATEST: Laois has one of the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in Ireland official figures confirm

There have been no new confirmed Covid-19 infections in Laois for the third successive day according to the latest figures from the Department of Health which also reveal that the county has one of the lowest infection rates in Ireland.

The absence of new cases was confirmed in figures published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Sunday, May 24.

The county breakdown relates to the most recent figures confirmed on Friday, May 22.

A total of 256 people have tested positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown.

Separate data published daily shows that just 1 % of all confirmed in infections in Ireland involve people living in Laois according to the figures.

This is nearly half the rate for neighbouring Offaly where meat factory and nursing home clusters have pushed up the infection rate.

The figures also show that Laois has the lowest infection rate of the four midland counties. The other counties are Longford, Westmeath, Offaly.

The rate in Laois is also lower than Tipperary, Kilkenny and Kildare which border the midland county. The only county which touches Laois and has a lower rate of infection is Carlow at 0.6%.

The spread of the virus continues to still rise slowly in the midlands and neighbouring counties.

In Offaly, the total is now 478 cases up from 475.

Kildare has a total of 1,392 cases up from 1,387 the previous day.

Tipperary has a total of 528 cases - no change.

Kilkenny has jumped to 334 up from 319 since Friday's figures.

Carlow's total is 152 - up one.

Westmeath's total is 663 up from 661. Longford has 280 - like Laois no change also for the past three days.

Dublin has 11,873 up from 11,830 cases.

Up to date national figures for Saturday, May show that four more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,608 the number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic.

A further 57 people were confirmed as having caught the virus. A total of 24,639 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.