LATEST: Four in a row as Laois holds off new Covid-19 infections

Laois has hit four days in a row of no new cases of the Covid-19 virus.

There have been no new confirmed Covid-19 infections in Laois for the fourth successive day according to the latest figures from the Department of Health which also reveal that the county has one of the lowest infection rates in Ireland.

The absence of new cases was confirmed in figures published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Monday, May 24.

The county breakdown relates to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Saturday, May 23.

A total of 256 people have tested positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown.

Just 1% of all confirmed in infections in Ireland involve people living in Laois according to the figures.

This is nearly half the rate for neighbouring Offaly where meat factory and nursing home clusters have pushed up the infection rate.

The figures also show that Laois has the lowest infection rate of the four midland counties. The other counties are Longford, Westmeath, Offaly.

The rate in Laois is also lower than Tipperary, Kilkenny and Kildare which border the midland county. The only county which touches Laois and has a lower rate of infection, but also a smaller population is Carlow at 0.6%.

The spread of the virus has nearly stopped at present in the midlands and neighbouring counties.

In Offaly, the total holds today at 478 cases.

Kildare has dropped by two cases, to 1,390.

Tipperary has a total of 528 cases - no change for the third day.

Kilkenny remains at 334 since yesterday.

Carlow's total is also holding steady since yesterday at 152.

Westmeath is also holding at 663 from the previous day. Longford has 281, a total rise of one in the past four days.

Dublin has just three new cases, up to 11,876.

Up to date national figures for Saturday, May show that for the first time since March 11, no deaths took place in the past 24 hours of people with Covid-19.

The total death toll stands at 1,606 in the Republic, down by two after two cases were denotified.

A further 59 people were confirmed as having caught the virus. A total of 24,698 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.