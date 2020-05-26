LATEST: Laois reports new case of Covid-19 for the first time in five days

After four consecutive days of no new cases of the Covid-19 virus in Laois, the county has one new confirmed case according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The latest figures from the Department of Health also reveal that the county has one of the lowest infection rates in Ireland.

The new case was confirmed in figures published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Tuesday, May 26.

The county breakdown relates to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Sunday, May 24.

A total of 257 people have tested positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown.

Just 1% of all confirmed in infections in Ireland involve people living in Laois according to the figures.

This is nearly half the rate for neighbouring Offaly where meat factory and nursing home clusters have pushed up the infection rate.

The figures also show that Laois has the lowest infection rate of the four midland counties. The other counties are Longford, Westmeath, Offaly.

The rate in Laois is also lower than Tipperary, Kilkenny and Kildare which border the midland county. The only county which touches Laois and has a lower rate of infection, but also a smaller population is Carlow at 0.6%.

In Offaly, the total has increased by one new case today to 479 cases.

Kildare has increased by five cases, to 1,395.

Tipperary has a total of 528 cases - no change for the fourth day.

Kilkenny remains at 334 since Sunday.

Carlow's total is also holding steady since yesterday at 152.

Westmeath is also holding at 663 from Sunday also. Longford remains at 281.

Dublin has 18 new cases, up to 11,894.

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.