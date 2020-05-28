Four deaths from Covid-19 in Laois HSE nursing home

New figures revealed show that up to four people died with Covid-19 in St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit in Mountmellick over the duration of the pandemic so far.

The data gained by the Irish Times lists all the deaths of elderly people with either suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 in all Irish care facilities, private and public.

It is up to date up to last Tuesday May 26, a total of 1,030 deaths in 167 facilities.

In Laois it also lists the nine people who died in St Fintan's hospital in Portlaoise. Those deaths took place in a cluster over the Easter weekend.

Both units are publicly run and funded facilities operated by the Health Service Executive.

They are the only two facilities listed with deaths of patients with Covid-19 in Laois.

The figures include community hospitals, long-stay units, residential institutions and nursing homes. The final figures on deaths and confirmed cases are produced by the State’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Neighbouring counties with facilities also had deaths. In Offaly, there were three deaths in the Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone, Birr.

There were two deaths in Moore Abbey, a residential unit for adults with special needs, run by the Muiriosa Foundation in Monasterevin.

There were 16 deaths in BeechWood Nursing Home in Leighlinbridge Carlow.