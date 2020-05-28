LATEST: Covid-19 confirmed cases in Laois and neighbouring counties

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois has stabilised again according to figures published on Thursday, May 28.

The new case was confirmed in figures published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that there are 258 people on record in Laois as having contracted the virus.

In Offaly, the total is at 478 cases with one case declassified.

Kildare has 1,414 cases, to 1,408.

Tipperary has a total of 528 cases.

Kilkenny has had 337 up from 336.

Carlow's total is now 154 up from 152.

Westmeath has had 665 cases up from 664. Longford has 281 cases.

Dublin has reached 11,996 up from 11,961.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Tuesday, May 26.

Read more on the national figures today here

Up to date figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that nine more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,639 deaths in Ireland.

A further 46 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. There is now a total of 24,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.