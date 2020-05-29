LATEST: Covid-19 confirmed cases in Laois and neighbouring counties

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois has stabilised again according to figures published on Friday, May 29.

The new case was confirmed in figures published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that there are 258 people on record in Laois as having contracted the virus.

This is the third day with the same number in Laois.

In Offaly, the total is at 478 cases for the second day.

Kildare has two more cases, at 1,416.

Tipperary remains at 528 cases since yesterday.

Kilkenny has stayed at 337 for the second day.

Carlow's total is now 155, up from 154.

Westmeath has had 665 cases up from 664. Longford has 281 cases.

Dublin has now reached 12,023 up from 11,996.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Wednesday, May 27.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that six more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,645 deaths in Ireland.

A further 39 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. There is now a total of 24,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.