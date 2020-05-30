LATEST: 1% of Covid-19 confirmed cases in Ireland recorded in Laois

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois remains stable, according to figures published on Saturday, May 30.

Figures published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that there are 258 people on record in Laois as having contracted the virus.

Of the 24,870 cases of the virus recorded since the ended of February, just 1% of cases have been detected in Laois.

The incidence has slowed in all counties.

In Offaly, the total is at 478. That is 1.9% of the national total.

Kildare has so far recorded 1,416 or 5.5% of the national figure.

Tipperary has had 527 cases - 2.1% of the national.

Kilkenny has accumulated 337 - 1.4% of the national.

Carlow's total is now 158 up from 155 that is 0.6% of the national.

Westmeath has had 667 - 2.7%. Longford has recorded 281 cases 1.1% of the national.

Dublin has now reached 12,031 up from 12,023. A total of 48.4% of cases have been recorded in the capital.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Thursday, May 28.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that nine more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,651 deaths in Ireland.

A further 59 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. As of midnight, Friday, May 29 the total of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland had reached 24,929 .