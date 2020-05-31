LATEST: A jump in Covid-19 cases for a neighbouring county to Laois 

Laois has just one more confirmed case of Covid-19 reported this Sunday, but a neighbouring county has seen its biggest jump in some time.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois is now at 258, according to figures published on Sunday, May 31. This is just 1% of the 24,992 cases in Ireland.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Neighbouring county Carlow, which has always had the smallest number of cases in the region, has jumped by eight in a day. There had been three more on the previous day. The county now has 166 cases confirmed since late February, still only 0.6% of the number of cases nationally.

The incidence has slowed in all other counties.

In Offaly, the total is at 478 for the second day. That is 1.9% of the national total.

Kildare has also held steady, at 1,416 or 5.7% of the national figure.

Tipperary has had two more cases to reach 529 - 2.1% of the national.

Kilkenny had one more, now at 338 - 1.4% of the national.

Westmeath has one more also, now at 668 - 2.7%. Longford has two more cases, now at 283, 1.1% of the national figure.

Dublin has 11 new cases, now at 12,042. A total of 48.4% of cases have been recorded in the capital.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Friday, May 29.

Of the 24,870 cases of the virus recorded since the ended of February, just 1% of cases have been detected in Laois.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that two more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,652 deaths in Ireland.

A further 66 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. As of midnight, Friday, May 29 the total of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland had reached 24,992.