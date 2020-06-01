LATEST: Latest Covid-19 incidence figures in Laois and neighbouring counties 

Laois had no new confirmed case of Covid-19 according to the latest set of statistics reported this June bank holiday Monday when it was also confirmed that Ireland has passed the 25,000 threshold for confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois is now at 259, according to figures published on Monday, June 31.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Saturday, May 30 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing of the virus.

In Offaly, the total is at 478 - no change.

Kildare has recorded one extra and is now at 1,417.

Tipperary has reached 530 again up by one.

Kilkenny has accumulated 338 - no change.

Carlow also remains at 166 cases after a spike on Sunday.

Westmeath is now at 669 up from 668. Longford's total remains at 283.

Dublin tally is running at 12,052 up from 12,042. Nearly half the cases have been recorded in the capital.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Saturday, May 30.

Read more on the national figures today here

Up to date figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that one more person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,650. deaths in Ireland.

A further 77 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Monday, June 1 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,062 since February 29.