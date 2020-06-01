Dr Holohan calls on public do all we can to prevent second wave of Covid-19 incidence in Ireland passes the 25,000 milestone

The official tally of Covid-19 infections in Ireland has passed through 25,000 thresholds while the virus continues to infect and kill in Ireland, according to the June bank holiday figures.

The passing of the milestone led the man leading Ireland's fight against the pandemic to call on the public to do everything they can to prevent a second wave of the virus which has claimed the life of another person in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 1 person with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,6..* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Department of Health issued statement says that as of midnight Sunday, May 31 the HPSC also confirmed that it has been notified of 77 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The number of new cases marks a steady rise in the incidence since phase one of the roadmap out restrictions commenced.

There were 20,833 cases recorded and 1,265 deaths confirmed by May 1. While the incidence and death rate has slowed, the May 31 figures show that about 5,000 people were infected and nearly 400 people died from the virus in Ireland during May.

The official first case of the virus was confirmed in Ireland on February 29.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, commented on reaching a new milestone.

“We have now had more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and while 90% of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died.

“Covid-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure.

“As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave.

“It is vital that we continue to practice hand and cough hygiene and social distancing, with the additional hygiene measure of face coverings in appropriate settings.

“It is important to give space to our vulnerable people when out and about. We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus,” he said.

The HSE says is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 30 May (24,985 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,286 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,968 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,052 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,514 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,417 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,650 deaths reflects this.