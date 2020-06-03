LATEST: Latest Covid-19 incidence figures in Laois and neighbouring counties June 2

Laois had another day of no new confirmed case of Covid-19 according to latest figures.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois is now at 259, according to figures published on Tuesday, June 2.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Sunday, May 31 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing of the virus.

In Offaly, the total is at 478 - no change.

Kildare has recorded two extra and is now at 1,419.

Tipperary has reached 538 again up by eight.

Kilkenny has accumulated 338 - no change.

Carlow also remains at 166 cases.

Westmeath is now at 670 up one. Longford's total remains at 283.

Dublin tally is running at 12,090 up from 12,052.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Sunday, May 31.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that eight more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,658. deaths in Ireland.

A further 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Tuesday, June 2 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,056 cases since February 29.