LATEST: Latest Covid-19 incidence figures in Laois and neighbouring counties June 3

Laois has recoreded one extra confirmed case of Covid-19 according to latest figures.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois is now at 260, according to figures published on Wednesday, June 3.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Tuesday, June 1 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing of the virus.

In Offaly, the total remains at 478.

Kildare has had 1,419 cases - no change.

Tipperary has reached 539 again up by one.

Kilkenny has accumulated 339 - up by one.

Carlow also remains at 166 cases.

Westmeath remains at 670. Longford's total remains at 283.

Dublin tally is running at 12,093 up from 12,090.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Sunday, May 31.

Read more on the national figures today here

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that 3 more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,659 deaths in Ireland.

A further 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Tuesday, June 2 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,111 cases since February 29.