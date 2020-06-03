Laois ICA ladies gift thermometers to staff of Portlaoise hospital

Staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise have taken delivery of another essential batch of equipment from Laois ICA in their work to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Recently the women’s group delivered the first batch of hand sewn PPE scrubs for staff, created by Laois people with sewing machines in their homes as part of a national project run by ICA head office.

On the same week the Laois ICA were responsible for the delivery of 10 new thermometers which will be used for staff not patients, to check their temperatures before they start shifts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Laois ICA committee had contacted the hospital recently to ask what they needed during the crisis. They then dug deep into their own funds in each branch and spent €780 on the new non-contact infrared thermometers.

“We wanted to give something that would be put to good use permanently,” said Laois Federation ICA President Anne Payne.

Sandra McCarthy the Director of Nursing took delivery (pictured demonstrating one of the thermometers on Nurse Wendy Fitzpatrick.

“Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise are most grateful to our local ICA for this very generous donation during this crucial time. These thermometers will be utilised for staff monitoring during Covid-19 prior to commencing work. This is a new service and the ICA have assisted us in launching it,” she said.

“We are delighted that they approached us looking for an idea to sponsor, that they thought of us. And having given us the scrubs as well, they are really coming up trumps for us,” she said.

Laois ICA helped by Laois Civil Defence will also be co-ordinating more deliveries of the HSE grade scrubs uniforms in the coming weeks.