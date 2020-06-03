Latest Covid-19 situation at Portlaoise hospital

There were no confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital by close of business on June 2, according to the latest official figures from the HSE.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals is published daily by the HSE's performance management and improvement unit.

The figures show that by 8 pm Tuesday there were no confirmed or suspected cases in the ICU or wards at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

However, the hospital remains busy. There were no empty critical care beds and just 12 unused beds in wards.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Tullamore and Naas as well as Tallaght and St James's in Dublin. The report said there were 27 confirmed cases in Tallaght, four in St James's, four in Tullamore and three in Naas.

A total of 165 patients confirmed as having Covid-19 were being treated in 29 Irish hospitals on June 2. Of these 36 were in ICU with 23 on ventilators. There were 19 suspected cases in critical care units with six ventilated.

There were 768 empty general beds with 117 vacant care beds out of 384 open and staff critical care beds across the 29 hospital sites.

MORE DETAILS HERE