LATEST: Latest Covid-19 figures in Laois and neighbouring counties June 4

Laois has held steady on the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to latest figures.

The number of cases in Laois is at 260 for the second, according to figures published on Thursday, June 4.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Wednesday, June 2 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing of the virus.

In Offaly, the total rose by one to 479.

Kildare has had 1,419 cases - no change for the past three days.

Tipperary has risen by one for the third consecutive day, now at 540.

Kilkenny has stayed at 339 today.

Carlow has seen a rise of three cases, to 169.

Westmeath remains at 670 again today. Longford's total rose by one to 284.

Dublin's case number rose by 16 cases to at 12,109, with 48.2% of the cases in Ireland.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that five more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,664 deaths in Ireland.

A further 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Tuesday, June 2 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,142 cases since February 29.