LATEST: Latest Covid-19 figures in Laois and neighbouring counties June 5

Laois has held steady on the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to latest figures.

The number of cases in Laois is at 260 for the third day, according to figures published on Friday, June 5.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Wednesday, June 3 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing of the virus.

In Offaly, the total remains at 479.

Kildare has had 1,419 cases.

Tipperary has stayed at 540.

Kilkenny has stayed at 340 a rise of one.

Carlow remains at 169.

Westmeath has risen by 1 to 671. Longford remains at 284.

Dublin's case number rose by 9 cases to at 12,118, with 48.2% of the cases in Ireland.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that sevenmore people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,670 deaths in Ireland.

A further 28 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Wednesday, June 3 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,163 cases since February 29.