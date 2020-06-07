What are the new changes for Phase 2 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions Monday, June 8

Updated measures are part of the second phase of lifting restrictions due to Covid-19 come into force on Monday, June 8.

They are as follows:

Stay Local

- You may travel within your own county, and up to 20 kilometres from your home if crossing county boundaries.

- Meeting other people: You may meet up to 6 people from outside your household both indoors and outdoors for social gatherings.

- Organised outdoor exercise, sporting, cultural or social activities of up to 15 people may take place

Shops

- All shops may reopen.

- Shop locally, shop safely and support businesses in your community.

- Opening times and modes of operation may vary.

- Please co-operate with store staff and abide by systems put in place for your safety.

Community Health

- It is recommenced that face coverings be worn in public places, such as shops, and on public transport you may meet up to six people from outside your household both indoors and outdoors for social gatherings.

- Organised outdoor exercise, sporting, cultural or social activities of up to 15 people may take place.

- If you are over 70 or medically vulnerable be extra vigilant.

- Up to 25 immediate family and close friends may attend funeral services.

Children

Outdoor summer camps may operate for post-primary children.

Playgrounds and commercially-serviced outdoor amenities may reopen.

Work & business

- The Return to Work Safely Protocol is the operative guide for employers and employees.

- Working from home must continue wherever possible.

- Marts may open where social distancing and hygiene can be maintained.

Cultural, sporting and social

Groups of up to 15, including trainers and coaches, may return to non-contact outdoor training activity (but not matches) while maintaining social distancing at all times.

Public Libraries will commence reopening.

Behind-closed-door horse and greyhound racing can commence.

Transport and travel

- Public Transport

- Social distancing means that overall capacity remains extremely restricted. Use public transport only for essential journeys.

- Wearing a face covering is recommended.

- Avoid peak-time travel.

- Walk or Cycle if possible.

International Travel

- All non-essential overseas travel to and from Ireland should be avoided.

- Passengers arriving from overseas are expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

- Passengers will also have to complete a form showing where they will self-isolate.

Advice for those over 70 or the medically vulnerable

If you are over 70 or medically vulnerable, please use your judgement to decide how best to apply the following health guidance:

- Stay home as much as possible

- You may welcome small numbers of people to your home, but maintain social distancing for shopping

- Please use the times specially allotted by retailers if you are visiting someone who is over 70 or medically vulnerable, please be extra-vigilant.