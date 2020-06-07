LATEST: Latest Covid-19 figures in Laois and neighbouring counties June 6

Laois has had a new confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to latest figures.

The number of cases in Laois is at 261, according to figures published on Saturday, June 6. This was the first rise in four days.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Thursday, June 4 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing of the virus.

In Offaly, the total remains at 479.

Kildare has had 1,423 cases - up four.

Tipperary has stayed at 540.

Kilkenny has stayed at 340.

Carlow dropped to 168 - denotification.

Westmeath remained 671. Longford remained at 284.

Dublin's case number rose to 12,127.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that nine more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,678 deaths in Ireland.

A further 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Friday, June 5 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,183 cases since February 29.