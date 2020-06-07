LATEST: Latest Covid-19 figures in Laois and neighbouring counties June 7

Laois has another new confirmed case of Covid-19 according to latest figures.

The number of cases in Laois is now at 262, according to figures published on Sunday, June 7. This is the second new infection identified in two successive days.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Friday, June 5 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing spread of the virus since it was first officially detected in February.

In Offaly, the total remains at 479.

Kildare has had 1,423 cases- no change.

Tipperary has stayed at 540 - no change.

Kilkenny has stayed at 344 - up four.

Carlow stayed at 168.

Westmeath remained 671. Longford's total rose by one to 285.

Dublin's case number rose to 12,139 from 12,127 .

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that one more person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland after contracting the virus. There have now been a total 1,678 deaths in Ireland.

A further .25 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Saturday, June 6 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,201 cases since February 29.