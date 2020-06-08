LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to latest figures.

The number of cases in Laois remains at 262, according to figures published on Monday, June 8. This is after two days of one new case per day.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Saturday, June 6 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing spread of the virus since it was first officially detected in February. The only rise is in Kilkenny.

In Offaly, the total remains at 479.

Kildare has had 1,423 cases- no change.

Tipperary has stayed at 540 - no change.

Kilkenny has risen by one to 345, it rose by four the previous day.

Carlow stayed at 168.

Westmeath remained at 671. Longford stays at 285.

Dublin's case number rose to 12,158 from 12,1239.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that four more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. There have now been a total 1,683 deaths in Ireland.

A further nine confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Sunday, June 7 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,210 cases since February 29.