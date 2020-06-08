LATEST: Update on Covid-19 deaths and cases in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on confirmed Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases in Ireland.

It has today been informed that four people with COVID-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,683 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight Sunday, June 7 the HPSC has been notified of nine confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the lowest figure in almost three months. On March 10 of this year, there were also nine confirmed cases. There have now been a total of 25,210* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.