Laois TD gets clarification for pandemic payment recipients from Minister

People on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be granted paid contributions for as long as they receive the payment.

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Seán Fleming, said he has received clarification in Dáil Éireann as to what this means.

“This means that a person’s entitlement to the state pension or indeed other short-term social welfare payments such as illness and maternity benefit will not be affected if they receive the pandemic unemployment payment.

“I raised the issue with the Minister after being contacted by people approaching retirement age wondering whether this would affect the rate of the pension they would get. They need to ensure they meet their contributions quota to secure a full state pension in retirement so I am glad to confirm that the pandemic payment will not have any negative effect on that.

“Given the current circumstances people have enough to be worrying about and it is important that their entitlement to any future payments is protected and made clearly known,” he concluded.

He received a written reply from Minister Regina Doherty.