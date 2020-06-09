LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to latest figures.

The number of cases in Laois remains at 262, according to figures published on Tuesday, June 9.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Sunday, June 7 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing spread of the virus since it was first officially detected in February. The only rise is in Kilkenny.

In Offaly, there has been one new case bringing the total to 480.

Kildare has one new case, now totalling 1,424 cases.

Tipperary has stayed at 540 - no change.

Kilkenny remains at 345.

Carlow stayed at 167.

Westmeath remained at 671. Longford stays at 285.

Dublin's case number rose by one to 12,159.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that nine more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. There have now been a total 1,691 deaths in Ireland.

A further nine confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Monday, June 8 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,215 cases since February 29.