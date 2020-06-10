LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to latest figures.

The number of cases in Laois remains at 262, according to figures published on Wednesday, June 10.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Monday, June 8 meaning they are two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing spread of the virus since it was first officially detected in February.

In Offaly, there have now ben 480 - no change.

Kildare has 1424 - no change

Tipperary has stayed at 540.

Kilkenny remains at 345.

Carlow is up one to 168.

Westmeath remained at 671. Longford stays at 285.

Dublin's case number rose by six to 12,165.

The county with the lowest incidence is Leitrim with just 84 cases.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that five more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. There have now been a total 1,695. deaths in Ireland.

A further 19 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Tuesday, June 9 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,231 cases since February 29.