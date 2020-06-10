Latest figures on coronavirus Covid-19 show it has not been stamped out in Ireland
Latest figures from the Department of Health
People continue to die in Ireland after contracting Covid-19 while the virus is still infecting people but the spread and fatality rate continues to be low according to the latest official figures.
A statement issued by the Department of Health from the National Public Health Emergency Team said that five more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.
The figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) said there have also been 19 additional cases.
More to follow...
