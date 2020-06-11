Hairdressers and barbers expected to re-open weeks earlier in Covid-19 roadmap acceleration

The reopening of hairdressers and barbers is expected to be brought forward to June 29, it is being reported.

According to the Irish Times, Government sources on Wednesday night said that a decision to bring the reopening of barbers and hairdressers forward to June 29 is being worked towards as the plan to reopen Ireland after coronavirus restrictions is accelerated and changed.

Others said the issue had not been decided yet, with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) expected to reassess the plan over the next week and a half.