LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has now had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the past four days running according to latest figures.

The number of cases in Laois remains at 262, according to figures published this Thursday, June 11.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Wednesday, June 10 meaning they are almost two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties is also in line with a consistent slowing spread of the virus since it was first officially detected in February.

In Offaly, there is one new case announced, to bring it it 481.

Kildare has two new cases, bring it it 1,426.

Tipperary has also one new case, to reach 541 cases.

Kilkenny also has one new case to reach 346.

Carlow has remained at 168 since yesterday's report.

Westmeath also remains at 671. Longford again stays at 285.

Dublin's case number rose by just two, to 12,167.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that eight more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. There have now been a total 1,703 deaths in Ireland.

A further eight cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Tuesday, June 9 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,238 cases since February 29.