WATCH - Shopping trumps Covid-19 prevention at Penneys around Ireland

Huge queues with little sign of social distancing, masks or other preventative measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 stretched on streets outside shops in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

The queues were

Queue outside Penney’s on Mary Street this morning. #Penneys pic.twitter.com/DIlIK3eo84 — Julieanne Corr (@JulieanneCorr) June 12, 2020

Penneys Day should be a national holidaypic.twitter.com/aZm1OrFUD2 — CollegeTimes.com (@collegetimesct) June 12, 2020

Went out to see how mad it is. As mad as expected. Guards out in full force for the reopening of penneys pic.twitter.com/A1wLiQnKGK — Megan Fitzpatrick ✨ (@LeMegMeg) June 12, 2020