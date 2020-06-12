WATCH - Shopping trumps Covid-19 prevention at Penneys around Ireland
Coronavirus restrictions not in evidence at Penneys queues
Huge queues with little sign of social distancing, masks or other preventative measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 stretched on streets outside shops in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.
Queue for #Penneys #Cork at 9.15am pic.twitter.com/fKX2XsPTG0— Fiona Corcoran (@fiona96fmnews) June 12, 2020
Queue outside Penney’s on Mary Street this morning. #Penneys pic.twitter.com/DIlIK3eo84— Julieanne Corr (@JulieanneCorr) June 12, 2020
Penneys Day should be a national holidaypic.twitter.com/aZm1OrFUD2— CollegeTimes.com (@collegetimesct) June 12, 2020
Went out to see how mad it is. As mad as expected. Guards out in full force for the reopening of penneys pic.twitter.com/A1wLiQnKGK— Megan Fitzpatrick ✨ (@LeMegMeg) June 12, 2020
I wonder if the people who lost their minds about the Black Lives Matter protests will be as upset by the reopening of Penneys (Primark). pic.twitter.com/fGIz1k8xEm— Feargal Ó Murchú (@DailyHustler) June 12, 2020
