LATEST: No new cases of Covid-19 figures for Laois and Midlands

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Laois and all across the Midlands, this Friday, June 12.

Laois has now had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the past five days.

The number of cases in Laois remains at 262, according to figures published by the Department of Health.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Wednesday, June 10 meaning they are almost two days behind national figures.

The incidence in neighbouring counties has shown a complete halt in new cases today for the first time since late February.

Offaly remains at 481 cases.

Kildare stays at 1,426.

Tipperary stays at 541 cases, Kilkenny at 346 and Carlow at 168.

Westmeath had one case denotified or moved to another county, to have a670 cases. Longford again stays at 285.

Dublin's case number rose by just five, to 12,172.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that three more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. There have now been a total 1,705 deaths in Ireland.

A further 13 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 11 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,250 cases since February 29.