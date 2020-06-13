LATEST: Two new cases of Covid-19 in Laois

There have been two new cases of Covid-19 reported in Laois, this Saturday June 13..

The number of cases in Laois is now 264, according to figures published by the Department of Health.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Thursday June 11 meaning they are almost two days behind national figures.

The situation in other counties is,

Offaly remains at 481 cases.

Kildare stays at 1,426.

Tipperary stays at 541 cases, Kilkenny at 346 and Carlow at 168.

Westmeath remains at 670 cases.. Longford again stays at 285.

Dublin's case number rose by just five, to 12,179.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that five more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. There have now been a total 1,705 deaths in Ireland.

A further 46 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 12 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,295 cases since February 29.