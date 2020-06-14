LATEST: Latest Covid-19 pandemic figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Laois this Sunday June 14.

The number of cases in Laois remains at 264, according to figures published by the Department of Health.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Friday June 12 meaning they are almost two days behind national figures.

The situation in other counties is as follows:

Offaly remains at 481 cases.

Kildare rises by six to 1,432.

Tipperary stays at 541 cases.

Kilkenny is up by two to 348.

Carlow rose by three 171.

Westmeath remains at 670 cases. Longford again stays at 285.

Dublin's case number rose by 21 to 12,210.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that one more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. There have now been a total 1,706 deaths in Ireland.

A further eight cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 13 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,303 cases since February 29.