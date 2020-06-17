Covid-19 expert team to review advice to Government on coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Ireland

The team of experts that is running Ireland's health response to the Covid-19 pandemic is set to review its advice on roadmap out of restrictions, according Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Dr Holohan made the commitment in a statement which revealed that more people have died in Ireland after contracting Covid-19. However, while infections have also increased, the recovery rate has risen above 90% and other indicators about the pandemic remain stable, according to the latest official figures.

A statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, June 17, been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

It brings to 1,710* the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday, June 16 the HPSC has been notified of 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,341** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow (Thursday, June 18) to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19. NPHETs advice in relation to rephasing of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our recovery rate is at 92%. This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction. This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 15 June (25,333 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,144 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,235 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,435 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow (Thursday 18 June) to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19. NPHETs advice in relation to rephasing of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our recovery rate is at 92%. This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction. This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice.”