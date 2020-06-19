LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

There has been a drop in the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Laois this Friday evening.

The number of cases in Laois has reduced from 264 to 261, according to figures published by the Department of Health this evening, Friday, June 19.

it may be down to reviewing addresses of patients.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

There have been some small rises in a few neighbouring counties.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Wednesday, June 17 meaning they are almost two days behind national figures.

The situation in other counties remains as follows.

Offaly remains at 482 cases.

Kildare has 1,439 - up three.

Tipperary is at 541 cases - no change again.

Kilkenny at 351 - up one.

Carlow has 173 - up two.

Westmeath remains at 670 cases and Longford at 285.

Dublin's case numbers rose by nine to 12,248.

There were two additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre shows an official death toll of 1,714 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further 13 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 18 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,368 cases since February 29.

