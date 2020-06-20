LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

The number of cases in Laois has increased by three bringing it to 264, according to figures published by the Department of Health this evening, Saturday, June 20.

This follows a reported decrease in the previous day's figures from 264 to 261, which may have be down to reviewing addresses of patients.

There have been some small rises in a few neighbouring counties.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Thursday, June 18 meaning they are almost two days behind national figures.

The situation in other counties remains as follows.

Offaly remains at 482 cases.

Kildare has 1,439 - no change.

Tipperary is at 541 cases - no change again.

Kilkenny at 353 - up two.

Carlow has 173 - no change.

Westmeath remains at 670 cases and Longford at 285.

Dublin's case number rose to 12,257.

There were two additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre shows an official death toll of 1,715 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further 22 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 19 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,374 cases since February 29.

More people are wearing face coverings as is now recommended. Read more here.