LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Covid-19 has not spread any further in Laois according to the latest officials figures.

The number of cases in Laois remains at 264 according to figures published by the Department of Health this evening, Sunday, June 21.

It follows Saturday when three new cases were confirmed but three others were denotified after review.

There have been some small rises in a few neighbouring counties.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Friday, June 19 meaning they are two days behind the national figures also released on Sunday.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 482 cases - up one.

Kildare is up to 1,443 from 1,439.

Tipperary is at 541 cases - no change again.

Kilkenny at 354 - up one.

Carlow has 174 - up one.

Westmeath remains at 672 cases - up two and Longford at 285 - no change.

Dublin's case number rose by six to 12,263 on Friday.

Sunday's up to date figures show that there were no additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

So, figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre continue to show an official death toll of 1,715 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 20 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,379 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

