Marked change in Covid-19 deaths and new infections in Ireland

There were no new Covid-19 deaths in Ireland on Sunday and just six new infections according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There have been no additional fatalities reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) today, June 21 - day after infections spiked fractionally which drew a warning from Dr Tony Holohan,

There have now been a total of 1,715 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland since the first official death in early March.

A statement issued by the Department of Health also revealed that as of midnight Saturday, June 20, the HPSC has been notified of six confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,379* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since the first official case on February 29.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 case. The figure of 25,379 cases reflects this.

