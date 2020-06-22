LATEST: New case of Covid-19 in Laois confirmed

Another new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Laois, this Monday evening, June 22.

The number of cases in Laois now stands at 265 according to figures published by the Department of Health this evening, Monday, June 22.

It follows Saturday when three new cases were confirmed but three others were denotified after review, and no new cases on Sunday.

There have been some small rises in a few neighbouring counties.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Saturday, June 20 meaning they are two days behind the national figures also released on Sunday.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly also has a new case to reach 483.

Kildare has no new cases and remains at 1,443.

Tipperary is at 541 cases - no change again.

Kilkenny at 354 - again no change.

Carlow has 174 - also no change.

Westmeath remains at 672 cases and Longford at 285 with no change.

Dublin's case number now stands at 12,267.

Monday's up to date figures show that there were two additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show an official death toll of 1,717 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 20 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,383 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

The highest global number of new cases of Covid-19 was reached today, Monday while in Ireland the need for face coverings has been repeated by the Department of Health. Read more here.