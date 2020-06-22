LATEST: Two more die in Ireland from Covid-19 but cases rise dramatically worldwide

The Department of Health has confirmed that two more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, in the latest daily update this Monday evening, June 22.

The deaths bring the overall death toll to 1,717.

Four more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed in the Republic.

The total number of confirmed cases since February 29 is now 25,383.

The highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the world was recorded yesterday.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Yesterday, more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, the most in a single day according to the WHO.

“In Ireland, in the last 14 days over a third of new confirmed cases are in young people under the age of 35. This is not a disease that solely affects older people. No one is immune, everyone is responsible for limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

Face coverings urged in Ireland

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “While it is encouraging to see an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings in public places, 41% is a significantly lower uptake when compared to our other recommended behaviours such as hand washing (92%) and physical distancing (91%). Face coverings should be worn when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, for instance in shops and on public transport.”