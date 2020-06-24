Laois fundraiser sees thousands of vital Covid-19 PPE masks delivered to Portlaoise hospital

A big consignment of crucial Covid-19 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) purchased with funds raised in Laois has been delivered to Portlaoise hospital.

Around 7,000 masks were delivered to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Wednesday morning, June 24.

John Hanniffy is among the local people who have helped raise €20,000 to supply masks and gowns to Portlaoise hospital.

"We felt it was important to get them over to Portlaoise hospital asap following news that the Irish frontline staff have the highest rates of Covid-19 infection," he said.

The delivery of masks is the second consignment of PPE delivered to the hospital since May. The equipment was purchased and sourced thanks to funds raised locally through an initiative of the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee and the Friends of Portlaoise Hospital with the logistical help of Colgan's Sports.