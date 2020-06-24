Latest update on Covid-19 at Laois, Offaly, Kildare and partner Dublin hospitals

The first new confirmed case of Covid-19 in almost a week has been recorded at Tullamore hospital but its sister hospitals in Laois and Kildare are free of confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the latest data, June 23, in the HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, one patient with a confirmed case of the virus is being treated in the hospital. The patient is not being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

Tullamore Hospital had been free of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Thursday, June 18.

There is also one suspected case of Covid-19 in the hospital and that patient is being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

As of 8pm on Tuesday evening, there were 29 vacant beds at Tullamore Hospital.

There are no confirmed or suspect cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. The Laois hospital had 10 vacant general beds and one spare critical care beds.

There were two suspect cases in Naas General but no confirmed cases.

The three hospitals are part of the Dublin Midland Hospital Group which includes Tallaght and St James's in Dublin. Tallaght has five confirmed cases and eight suspected cases. St James's had no confirmed cases but 35 suspected cases.