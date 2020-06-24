LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties one of which has seen a spike in cases

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Laois as of this Wednesday evening, June 24 but there has been a spike in cases in the past two days in Kildare.

The number of cases in Laois now stands at 265 according to figures published by the Department of Health.

There have been some rises in a few neighbouring counties.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Monday, June 22 meaning they are two days behind the national figure.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 483.

Kildare stands at 1,476 - a rise of 11. That is up 35 in two days.

Tipperary is at 543 cases - up two cases.

Kilkenny at 354 - up one.

Carlow has had 175 cases - no change.

Westmeath remains at 672 cases and Longford at 285 again, no change.

Dublin's case number now stands 12,218 after some of its cases were declassified.

Wednesday's up to date figures show that there were six additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show an official death toll of 1,720 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 21 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,391 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

The highest global number of new cases of Covid-19 was reached on Monday while in Ireland the need for face coverings has been repeated by the Department of Health. Read more here.