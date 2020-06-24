'Social distance, wash hands, wear masks' - Dr Tony Holohan urges everyone in Ireland to reduce the impact of Covid-19'

The doctor leading the fight against Covid-19 in Ireland has pleaded with everyone in Ireland to reduce the impact of the virus which has claimed more lives and infected more people according to the latest figures.

As the country continues to emerge from lockdown, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has published the latest figures on the death toll and spread for June 24.

As of Wednesday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been notified of six more deaths and five additional cases of the virus in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,726 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 23rd June the HPSC says there is now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight on June 21st, 92% of all confirmed cases to date are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of COVID-19. As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands.”

“Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk. You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible,” he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.