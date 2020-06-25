LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbours with no new cases in Dublin

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Laois as of this Thursday evening, June 25 while Dublin has also no new cases.

The number of cases in Laois remains for the past two days at 265 according to figures published by the Department of Health.

Dublin has seen no new cases over the 24 hour period, remaining at 12,218.

Just one neighbouring county to Laois has a new case.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Tuesday, June 22 meaning they are two days behind the national figure.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 483.

Kildare stands at 1,477 - a rise of one, but this is after a spike in the past three days of 36 new cases in the county.

Tipperary remains at 543 cases.

Kilkenny remains at 354 cases.

Carlow also holds at 175 cases.

Westmeath remains at 672 cases and Longford at 285 again, no change.

Wednesday's up to date figures show that there were six additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show an official death toll of 1,720 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 21 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,391 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

The highest global number of new cases of Covid-19 was reached on Monday while in Ireland the need for face coverings has been repeated by the Department of Health. Read more here.