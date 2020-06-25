PUBS CAN REOPEN but what else is in Phase 3 of roadmap out of the Covid-19 lockdown to kick in from Monday, June 29?

A further extensive relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions has been announced by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said he and his fellow ministers in Government approved the move to Phase 3 of the roadmap to exit lockdown at their cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Mr Varadkar said almost all remaining businesses and amenities can reopen from Monday, June 29 following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team and Government departments.

From Monday pubs that serve food can reopen with table service only. Hotels, hostels, caravan parks, cinemas can all resume trading as can hairdressers and barbers.

Galleries and museums will also be able to welcome visitors. Churches can also resume services.

All restrictions on travel within the country will also be lifted.

Sporting activity, including close contact sports, will also resume from Monday.

Some travel restrictions between Ireland and other countries would be eased from 9 July. Countries on a 'green list' would be published prior to that. The two-week quarantine would end from these countries from that date.

Mr Varadkar offered his condolences to those who lost loved ones during the pandemic. He hopes to have a National Day of Commemoration in the coming months.

"Now try to repair the damage that has been done, across all parts of our lives, and show the same solidarity in doing so. It is possible that this is my last press conference as your Taoiseach, and if so, I want to end by saying thank you to the men and women who kept our country protected and guided us through this emergency," he said.

He believes Ireland "owes a profound debt to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, who has become one of the most trusted figures in the country and made us all feel that we were in safe hands."

Easing the COVID-19 restrictions on 29 June (Phase 3)

Introduction

These measures are part of the third phase of lifting the public health restrictions that were put in place to protect us all from COVID-19. They come into effect on top of the measures announced as part of phase 2.

They are part of Ireland's roadmap for reopening society and business.



Public health measures

Easing of stay local

From phase 3, you can travel anywhere in Ireland.

Face coverings

Face coverings are recommended for public transport, retail outlets, and other places where it is difficult to maintain social distancing.

Guidance on safe use of face coverings is available here.

Education and childcare

The following may reopen:

- all adult education facilities

- creches, childminding facilities and pre-schools

- summer camps

- youth clubs

- all indoor and outdoor amenities for children

Economic activity and work

Anyone who can work from home should continue to work from home wherever possible.

Businesses that can reopen

The following may reopen:

- wellbeing services - for example: chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, reflexology and homoeopathy

- hairdressers, barbers, nail and brow salons, beauty salons, spas, make-up application services, tanning, tattooing and piercing services

- driving schools

- all remaining retail (for example, bookmakers), services and commercial activities

Driving tests as well as volunteer and other driving services may recommence.

Compliance with work protocols and health guidance will be monitored by State agencies.

Social

Indoor gatherings

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.

Outdoor gatherings

Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.

Businesses that can reopen

The following may reopen:

- cafés and restaurants providing on premises food and beverages

- pubs and hotel bars operating as restaurants

- hotels, hostels, caravan parks and holiday parks

Music

Specific recommendations apply to singing, choirs and playing musical instruments in groups.

Note: All of the above are subject to the Phases 3 and 4 restrictions on numbers for public gatherings and other important public health advice.

Cultural and religious

The following may reopen:

- museums, galleries, theatres, concert halls and other cultural outlets

- cinemas, music venues (excluding nightclubs and discos), leisure facilities, bingo halls, arcades, skating rinks, amusements - - parks

- religious buildings and places of worship

Note: All of the above are subject to the Phases 3 and 4 restrictions on numbers for public gatherings and other important public health advice.

Sport

Sporting activities may recommence, including:

- team leagues for adults and children

- close contact sports

- organised sporting spectator events and fixtures

The following may reopen:

- indoor gyms and exercise facilities

- yoga, pilates and dance studios

- sports clubs and public swimming pools

Note: All of the above are subject to the Phases 3 and 4 restrictions on numbers for public gatherings and other important public health advice.

Transport and travel

Walk or cycle if possible.

Public transport

social distancing means that overall capacity remains restricted

use public transport only for essential journeys

face coverings should be worn

avoid peak-time travel



International travel

all non-essential overseas travel should be avoided

passengers arriving from overseas are expected to self-isolate for 14 days

passengers will also have to complete a form showing where they will self-isolate

Tourist travel to offshore islands may resume.

Private transport

Tour, event and private bus use, and vehicle hire may recommence.

Advice for those over 70 years or medically vulnerable

If you are over 70 or medically vulnerable, please use your judgement to decide how best to apply the following health guidance:

- stay home as much as you can

- maintain social distancing with visitors/those whom you visit and use face coverings

- use the times specially allotted for shopping

-use face coverings when attending shops or busy public areas