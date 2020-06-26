LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbours

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Laois as of this Friday evening, June 26

The number of cases in Laois remains for the past two days at 265 according to figures published by the Department of Health.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Tuesday, June 22 meaning they are two days behind the national figure.

Just one neighbouring county to Laois has a new case. The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 483 - no change.

Kildare stands at 1,478 - a rise of one.

Tipperary remains at 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny remains at 354 cases - no change.

Carlow also holds at 175 cases.

Westmeath remains at 672 cases and Longford at 285 again, no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,226 up from 12,18.

Friday's up to date figures show that there were three additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show an official death toll of 1,730 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further 11 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 25 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,414 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.