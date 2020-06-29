LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbours

Laois has had full week Covid-19 free of officially confirmed cases, according to figures published on Monday evening, June 29

The number of cases in Laois remained at 265 from June 20 to June 27 according to figures published by the Department of Health.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Friday, June 27 meaning they are two days behind the national figure.

The Department of Health had not published figures for June 25 and 26 on its dashboard but this was resolved on Monday.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 483.

Kildare stands at 1,481 - up three.

Tipperary remains at 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny remains at 355 cases - up one.

Carlow also holds at 175 cases - no change.

Westmeath remains at 672 cases and Longford at 286 - up one.

The total for Dublin is now 12,245 up from 12,226 on June 24.

Monday's up to date figures show that there were no additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection, Surveillance Centre data shows an official death toll of 1,735 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further 24 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 28 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,462 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.