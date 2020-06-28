Low number of new Covid-19 cases reported ahead of Phase 3 of reopening tomorrow

A very low number of new cases of Covid-19 has been reported today in Ireland ahead of Phase 3 of the reopening of the country tomorrow.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed of three confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,735 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Phase 3: What can reopen and what can restart