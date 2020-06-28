One suspected case of Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital

Latest HSE figures show that there is just one case of suspected Covid-19 in a patient in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital.

The patient was not being treated in the Critical Care Unit (intensive care).

The latest figures available relate to Saturday evening June 27, given in the Health Service Executive's Daily Operations Update on Acute Hospitals.

There was one vacant bed in the hospital's Critical Care Unit, and ten spare general beds in the hospital.

So far since February 29, Laois has recorded 265 cases of Covid-19. The county by county breakdown was most recently given last Friday and that figure had not risen since last Wednesday.

